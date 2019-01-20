Driver facing felony environmental pollution charges after hazmat spill in SE Montgomery Co.

A truck driver is facing felony environmental pollution charges after a hazmat spill created slick roadways for commuters, authorities say.

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Motorists at the Grand Parkway near Valley Ranch Road discovered they were losing traction and the roadway was discolored Saturday afternoon.

Among them was a county commissioner, who said his four-wheel drive truck began to skid while he was on his way check out a report of a large diesel spill that stretched for several miles.

According to authorities, at the end of the discolored trail was a bobtail truck with paper plates. On the back of the truck was a pair of large fuel barrels with a capacity of several hundred gallons each.

Law enforcement responded, as well as a state-approved hazmat cleanup crew. Drainage ditches along Ferne Road near FM 1314 were covered in absorbent sheets and booms to contain the hydrocarbon floating on top of the water.

The driver was taken into custody and is said to be facing felony charges involving environmental pollution.

Investigators are trying to determine where the fuel was picked up and where the driver was going prior to the spill.

The cleanup extended into Sunday evening and will resume on Monday.

Drivers in the area or advised to be cautious, because some of the roadways are still slick.

