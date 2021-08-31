HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.
All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.
RELATED: Hawaii governor urges visitors not to travel to islands amid COVID surge
The rules take effect on Sept. 13, aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant.
Children under the age of 12 will be exempt.
RELATED: California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
Businesses that don't comply will be in jeopardy of being shut down or fined.
Other major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York have implemented similar requirements.
Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses
TRAVEL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News