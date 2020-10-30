Politics

Houston-area counties smash early voting records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into the last day of early voting in Texas, voters across Houston-area counties have smashed all-time records.

Thursday night, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said the county surpassed the entire voter turnout from 2016. He made the announcement during a drive-in concert at NRG Park with The Suffers and Bun B.

Just in early voting alone, 1.34 million votes have been cast.



Fort Bend County also has much to celebrate.

County Judge KP George wrote Thursday night in a tweet that he was "proud to announce that with today's turnout, we have skyrocketed past all records: 306k + #voters in Fort Bend County have cast their ballots."

"Every additional voter makes history in Fort Bend County," George continued in another tweet. "Tomorrow, is the last day of #EarlyVoting. Will you help us by contacting 3 people to #Vote?"



In Brazoria County so far, 131, 517 have been cast.

Montgomery County reported that 222,602 votes had been cast, as of Thursday night.

But remember, there's no need to suffer from a fear of missing out.

You can still cast your ballot next Tuesday, Nov. 3.

