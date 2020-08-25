No more free rides on Harris County toll roads starting Friday

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted the order on Tuesday, saying that fees will remain waived to accommodate activities associated with the response and recovery in the region, such as evacuations.
A day after Laura made landfall, HCTRA shared on Twitter their operations will resume at 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
"REMINDER: HCTRA is continuing #HandsFree toll collection. Cash customers should drive through and pay online for tolls only, with no fees," the company wrote on Twitter
HCTRA will resume toll operations on #HarrisCounty toll roads starting Friday, Aug. 28 at 2:00 a.m.— HCTRA (@HCTRA) August 27, 2020
Tolls were also waived on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County as of 11:30 a.m., Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced.
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority, the tolling will remain suspended through 11:59 p.m. Friday.
