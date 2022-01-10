covid-19 outbreak

Harris County's omicron-driven COVID-19 surge pushes threat level back up to 'severe'

Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to raise the county's COVID-19 threat level to red "severe," the highest placement on the scale, when she speaks from a Spring ISD school campus on Monday.

As part of her 2 p.m. event at Carolee Booker Elementary School, Hidalgo is also outlining efforts the county is undertaking to provide school districts COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

Officials including County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Dr. Ericka Brown, the deputy local health authority at Harris County Public Health, are slated to join Hidalgo on Monday.

Hidalgo's action comes in the midst of rising virus cases in southeast Texas due to the highly-contagious omicron variant, which has put pressure on local hospitals.

Under the county's threat level scale, red "severe" advises a "stay home, work safe" order, which was birthed from the early stages of the pandemic, unless you're vaccinated.

"Level 1 signifies a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and public health capacity is strained or exceeded," the county's website states. "At this level, unvaccinated residents should take action to minimize contact with others wherever possible and avoid leaving home except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and medicine."

The move also comes several days removed from a state appeals court ruling that keeps the county's mask mandate in place as Texas Gov. Abbott continues to challenge the order.

City officials are hoping new mega testing sites will help with the long wait times and delayed results.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
