Texas appeals court upholds injunction allowing Harris Co. to keep mask mandate in place for now

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest round of a mask mandate fight between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has concluded with a court victory for the county.

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's ruling that effectively keeps in place the county's mandate for face coverings that has been challenged by Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Abbott, who signed an executive order banning such requirements at the county and city levels, argues his office can only impose mandates, while often arguing for personal accountability to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Hidalgo and her county attorney Christian Menefee spoke Thursday afternoon in the aftermath ruling, which has come in the midst of the surging COVID-19 case count that's being driven by the omicron variant.

There is also consideration of raising the county's COVID-19 threat level to the severe "red," the highest level Hidalgo can issue.

