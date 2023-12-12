Harris County deputy suspended after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, records show

Lee Ingle, a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, has been suspended after being charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has been suspended after being charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Deputy Lee Ingle attended an event with his girlfriend on Friday.

They began arguing during the car ride, and Ingle was accused of grabbing her arm and applying pressure. Investigators said she was not injured, but further details were not disclosed.

Ingle was charged with a misdemeanor of assault on a family member. He was released on bond and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 15. On Saturday, a judge granted an emergency protective order to Ingle's girlfriend, who ABC13 is not naming.

This comes after Ingle was named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed in March, accusing him of using excessive force while working off-duty in March 2021.

Evan Norman, a customer who was escorted out of a Bombshells restaurant after being served "at least seven alcoholic beverages within a two-hour time span," claims Ingle punched him in the face several times while he was on the ground.

According to court documents, Ingle has worked for HCSO in the crime reduction unit for the last five years. The Houston Police Department confirmed he is a former officer who worked in various divisions throughout his 10 years at the agency. He resigned from HPD in 2018 for an unknown reason.

Records show Ingle was previously charged for shooting investigations in March 2016 and July 2020, but both cases were eventually dropped.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Ingle had been relieved of duty with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

