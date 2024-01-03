New specialist aimed to help Harris Co. residents facing evictions: 'Point people the correct way'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There were 81,468 evictions filed in Harris County in 2023, according to the website JanuaryAdvisors.com.

That's up from 79,626 in 2022 - a year when filings were up 27% from the county's historical average, according to Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

As a result of such numbers, two justices of the peace in Harris County have received a grant they applied for through the National Center for State Courts to help combat the growing issue.

There is now an "eviction diversion facilitator" in the offices of Precinct 1, Place 2 Judge Steve Duble and Precinct 2, Place 2 Judge Dolores Lozano.

Lozano said her office received about $300,000 to help create the role now held by Gregory Saez.

His job is to work with those facing evictions in her court by giving them the tools they need to complete their hearing, potentially work something out with a landlord, or understand that an eviction isn't a life sentence.

"We try to point people the correct way and put information in their hands that could really change their lives," Saez said.

He said he helps clients with everything from budgeting techniques to finding a better-paying job.

"Our goal is to ensure that we are meeting people where they are, providing them with the resources they need, and ensuring they understand the eviction process," Lozano said.

The services are currently geared towards cases in Lozano and Duble's courtrooms, but the former said the goal is to ultimately expand the program throughout Harris County.

