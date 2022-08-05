Harris County Public Health now administering COVID-19 Novavax vaccine

New boosters could be coming to millions of Americans - starting in September.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you planning on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon? Harris County Public Health announced on Friday that they are now offering a new vaccine.

On July 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Following the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services approvals, HCPH is now offering the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine, health officials said.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series for individuals 18 and older, given three weeks apart.

Health officials say Novavax uses a different technique than other COVID-19 vaccines. Instead of using mRNA, which provides the instructions for your body to create the COVID-19 spike protein that induces your body's immune response, Novavax's vaccine injects the small protein itself, that your body detects and that triggers your body's immune response.

Approved COVID-19 Vaccines in the U.S. now include:

Pfizer-BioNTech (mRNA vaccine)

Moderna (mRNA vaccine)

Johnson and Johnson (viral vector vaccine)

Novavax (protein subunit vaccine)

Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer are recommended for primary vaccination, health officials said. Moderna and Pfizer are recommended for booster doses and must be used for the second booster dose.

HCPH provides free vaccines, and appointments are not required, although they are encouraged.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can fill out the HCPH COVID-19 Vaccine Registration form or call 832-927-8787.