Deputy constable injured in crash with DWI suspect in Tomball area, Pct. 4 says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy constable is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in the Tomball area Saturday morning, according to investigators.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Highway 249 at Northpointe.

A deputy constable was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect slammed into the patrol vehicle, according to the constable's office.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the driver in question was arrested.

"Prayers for the recovery of our deputy," the constable's office said.