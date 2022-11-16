120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960

The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two cars were destroyed after a chase ended in a wrong-way, head-on crash in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies reportedly tried to stop a driver who had a felony warrant for his arrest around around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver didn't stop, sparking a high-speed chase, deputies said.

The suspect eventually drove over 120 mph in the wrong direction on FM 1960, Pct. 4 said. That's when he crashed head-on into another vehicle near Wunderlich.

The impact sent the engine from one of the vehicles flying. Video from the scene showed where it landed on the roadway.

As bad as the crash looked, all three people in the suspect's vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive, investigators said.

Deputies said the two passengers in the suspect's car also had minor warrants. The driver is now facing multiple additional charges.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.