Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow, this is what counties and cities around Houston and Harris County are doing to help flatten the curve.
Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County is the latest county enacting a mandatory face mask policy.
The policy, which goes into effect June 25, requires businesses to allow only customers who are wearing masks. It also includes that all employees wear their masks. The rule will not be enforced for young children or when you're outside.
The order comes after county Judge KP George said 78% of people who voted in an online poll were in favor of the mask order.
Like Harris County's, a business that fails to comply will be fined. The only difference is Fort Bend County's fine is up to $500.
For more details on Fort Bend County's mask order, visit the county's website.
Harris County
In Harris County, the mask order went into effect June 22.
The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.
Business that fail to comply could be fined up to $1,000. The $1,000 fine could be a big motivator to some store owners, who have been struggling after being shut down for months. To report a business in violation of the order you can call (832) 839-6941 or go online: https://form.jotform.com/201244433797154
The order is scheduled to end on June 30, but can be extended.
Montgomery County
County judge Mark Keough said there are no plans at the moment to issue a mask mandate for businesses.
"Individuals and businesses alike can and will make the decision for what is best for them with regard to wearing a mask," Keough wrote.
Galveston
Even though Galveston County Judge Mark Henry announced he will not be issuing a mask order for the county, the city of Galveston's mayor is mandating that businesses require wearing of face masks.
Under Mayor Jim Yarbrough's order, all employees and customers 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings to receive service.
"Failure to develop and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Executive Order within five (5) calendar days following the Effective Date may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 for each violation," the order reads.
Like Harris County's, this order is scheduled through June 30, but can also be extended.
To read the complete order rules, visit the city of Galveston's website.
La Marque
The city of La Marque, like Galveston, issued its own mask order.
La Marque's order mandates residents inside the city to wear masks and practice social distancing. Face coverings are required inside businesses, in parks, and if you're outside your vehicle.
Sugar Land
The city of Sugar Land also issued an order that went into effect June 24 and will run through July 7, lasting longer than surrounding counties but can also be extended.
Like surrounding counties and cities, Sugar Land's mask order mandates businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.
Those who fail to comply with the city's order could face up to a $1,000 fine.
To learn more about the order or when you do not need to wear a mask, visit Sugar Land's website.
