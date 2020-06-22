Health & Fitness

New Galveston face mask order puts burden on businesses

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued an emergency order, mandating all businesses to require wearing of face masks starting Tuesday.

Yarbrough signed the order on Monday, effective until June 30. But, the mandate can be extended by city council members as early as Thursday.

Under Yarbrough's order, customers 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings to receive service.

Face coverings should fully cover the mouth and nose, the order states.

Last month, Judge Mark Henry announced in a Facebook post that people who live in Galveston County won't be required to wear masks or face coverings.

SEE RELATED STORY: Galveston County Judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestonface maskcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston reports new record high in single-day COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 'spreading at unacceptable rate,' governor says
What to know about applying for Harris Co. COVID-19 fund
SPONSORED: Running for a reason to benefit those who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis
Heavy rain and isolated street flooding possible this week
What to know about new Harris Co. mask order
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
Show More
Houston Food Bank helps fight Texas' record-level food insecurity
On-duty officer arrested on DWI charge
Video shows high-angle rescue in middle of heavy downpours
Record-high COVID-19 cases linked to Harris Co. data backlog
Museum of Natural History to remove Roosevelt statue
More TOP STORIES News