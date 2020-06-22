New Galveston face mask order puts burden on businesses

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued an emergency order, mandating all businesses to require wearing of face masks starting Tuesday.Yarbrough signed the order on Monday, effective until June 30. But, the mandate can be extended by city council members as early as Thursday.Under Yarbrough's order, customers 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings to receive service.Face coverings should fully cover the mouth and nose, the order states.Last month, Judge Mark Henry announced in a Facebook post that people who live in Galveston County won't be required to wear masks or face coverings.