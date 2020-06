FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Fort Bend County issued a new order on Tuesday mandating businesses to require wearing of face coverings.The new order goes into effect at midnight on June 25. This comes days after Harris County issued its mask order, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering over their face to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.