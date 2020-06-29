Coronavirus

Judge Lina Hidalgo hosts Q&A while in isolation after potential exposure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is hosting a Q&A session one day after she announced she was in self-quarantine after a member of her office tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Hidalgo issued on Sunday, she was potentially exposed to the virus on Monday, June 22.

READ MORE: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order

The staff member's positive test results were confirmed over the weekend, and that person is currently self-isolating, according to Hidalgo.

The judge and other staff who were potentially exposed will be tested for COVID-19 and will all self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to the statement, Hidalgo has not shown any symptoms.

"Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home," said the judge. "The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today. There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 - Red - and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control."
