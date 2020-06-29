Judge Lina Hidalgo hosts Q&A while in isolation after potential exposure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is hosting a Q&A session one day after she announced she was in self-quarantine after a member of her office tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Hidalgo issued on Sunday, she was potentially exposed to the virus on Monday, June 22.
The staff member's positive test results were confirmed over the weekend, and that person is currently self-isolating, according to Hidalgo.
The judge and other staff who were potentially exposed will be tested for COVID-19 and will all self-quarantine for 14 days.
According to the statement, Hidalgo has not shown any symptoms.
"Given what we have learned, I will be quarantining at home," said the judge. "The reality of it is, there are thousands of residents across Harris County that are increasingly finding themselves in the same position I am in today. There are rising numbers of residents testing positive for this virus, and more and more requiring hospitalization. We are at Threat Level 1 - Red - and I continue to call on everyone to stay home except for essential activities. That is the only way we avoid a crisis in our hospital system and put our community in a position to reopen in a smarter and more sustainable way. We will beat this threat together as a community and I will continue to ensure we are pursuing every option we have to bring this back under control."
