Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is fighting for the authority to issue another stay-at-home order after local officials lifted the previous one, trusting people would take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."We need folks to stay home. We need to folks to be part of this effort and work together as a community for the sake of our health our economy and all our neighbors," said Hidalgo.Ultimately, Gov. Greg Abbott has the final say on if she can do that.Abbott announced Friday morning that bars had to close by noon, restaurants needed to reduce to 50 percent capacity, gatherings of 100 people or more would need special permission and rafting and tubing businesses had to close.He said he regrets allowing bars to reopen.Texas passed many states where more than 10 percent of people being tested come back positive. The only states that surpassed Texas are South Carolina, Florida and Arizona."We don't want to go back and forth," said Abbott. "We want to close down in targeted ways obviously using hindsight, but also the data that we have closing bars is an appropriate strategy, these other things that we have identified where the spread was coming from, what are the appropriate strategy.He said he made the choices on Friday with the help of medical professionals and that it's important to continue monitoring the data on a daily basis to learn the cause of the outbreaks.