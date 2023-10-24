Female inmate dies at Harris County Jail after suffering a medical emergency, sheriff's office says

A female inmate died in the Harris County Jail, the sheriff's office said. Based on previous reporting, this is the 15th in-custody death this year.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another inmate has died after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Based on previous reporting from ABC13, this is the 15th in-custody death at the jail so far this year and the first woman to be added to that list.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the inmate, 50-year-old Dominga Treviño Barrera, died Monday night.

Barrera was reportedly suffering a medical emergency inside the medical ward of the facility at 1200 Baker St. HCSO said Harris Health medical staff immediately responded and began lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced deceased at the clinic at about 10:32 p.m.

After previous inmate deaths, officials said state law requires an outside agency to conduct the investigation. The Houston Police Department is currently looking into the case to see if there was foul play.

Court documents stated that on June 8, Barrera allegedly scratched and pulled the hair of a nurse who was helping her use the bathroom while she was hospitalized at Ben Taub. She was charged with assault of a public servant.

Officials would not release details about why she was originally in the hospital, due to HIPAA laws. But Houston police said the hospital issued her a trespassing warning and told her not to come back unless she was seeking treatment.

On June 29, HPD said a security officer recognized Barrera while she was sitting at a bench in front of the hospital and told her to leave. Barrera allegedly hit the officer twice in the chest and scratched her on the arm.

HPD detained Barrera and charged her with assault of a security officer. The sheriff's office said she had been awaiting trial from jail since then. Barrera's attorney did not return requests for comment.

For years, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they have been trying to improve outcomes for inmates at the Harris County Jail, while families who lost their loved ones in jail have demanded better conditions.

The most recent state inspection from Aug. 28 listed three issues with the Harris County Jail:

Inmates were being held in booking longer than 48 hours

Staff was taking longer than 60 minutes to conduct routine observations in areas where inmates are known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or have demonstrated bizarre behavior

Staffing did not meet the minimum requirement of at least one officer for every 48 inmates housed at both the 710 San Jacinto and 1200 Baker facilities

HCSO did not return ABC13's requests for comment about whether these issues have been addressed.

Last year, a record 27 inmates died in custody.

In response, Harris County commissioners recently approved millions of dollars to improve conditions at the jail.

