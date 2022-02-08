racism

Harris County GOP slams precinct chair Carla Richburg for hate-filled, racist resolution

The Harris County Democrats say condemning the list is not enough and want to see Carla Richburg out of office.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County GOP condemns precinct chair's proposed resolution

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County GOP is firing back at one of their own, a Cypress-area precinct chair who submitted a list of resolutions for the party to adopt.

The list authored by Carla Richburg, the chair for Harris County voting precinct 602, includes a ban on sex education in school, mandatory death penalty for criminals who kill law enforcement, a ban on all medical mandates, a ban on all abortions, stop recognizing transgender identity, reduce gay marriage to civil unions, label all Chinese nationalists as spies and forcibly removing them from the country, and wage war on all invaders at the Texas border by deadly force.

"Certainly, these are not the type of proposals you would want to present if your goal is to win general elections in Harris County," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

The resolution was submitted to the Harris County GOP with the intention to be reviewed and adopted by their executive committee, but the advisory board attached their heavy critique to the resolution, asking the executive committee to not take up the resolution saying in part, "We unanimously condemn the tone and content of this resolution as being offensive to the values of the Republican Party and promoting certain governmental actions that would be unquestionably unconstitutional. Even the consideration of a resolution with this salacious rhetoric would embarrass and impugn the integrity of this body."

On Monday, Cat Parks, the vice-chair of the Republican Party of Texas, sounded off on Twitter, saying in part, "We live in a time where extremism abounds and any court jester can submit a resolution."

The Harris County Democrats, though, say condemning the list is not enough and want to see Carla Richburg out of office.

"Carla (Richburg) wrote in a resolution that all Chinese people are spies, abortion should be banned, which, by the way, the Republican Party rails against mandates. The last time (I) checked, banning abortion is a medical mandate," said Odus Evbagharu with Harris County Democrats. "We've got to do better and this Republican Party chair could be removed, should resign."

But Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk disagrees.

"I don't think asking someone to resign for offering a proposed resolution is in the best interest of maintaining the spirit of Democracy and maintaining the spirit of communication," Davidiuk said.

In a brief phone call on Monday, ABC13 spoke with Kyle Richburg, Carla Richburg's husband, who said they were not aware of backlash or calls for resignation over her proposed resolutions saying, "My wife is not a bad person. What she intended was maybe not so well stated."

Carla Richburg represents a precinct of about 3,000 to 5,000 voters. She is currently up for re-election and on the ballet un-opposed for the March 1 primary.

The Harris County GOP recently extended the filing date to run for a precinct chair, which means a challenger could run against her, but only as a write-in candidate.

"We've now passed the deadline. Early voting starts on Feb. 14. Mail ballots have already gone out, there's no time to re-do the ballot," explained Jones.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countycypressrepublicanstransgenderracism
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
Washington's NFL team announces new name
Houston doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2022 Oscar nomination announcement
Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins running for Houston mayor
Man shot to death during argument with family member, authorities say
13 Investigates what's working in the battle to get students back
More frosty mornings with mild afternoons
Houston Texans name Lovie Smith as head coach
Babysitter accused of throwing infant to stop crying, records state
Show More
Woman allegedly killed wife while daughter slept nearby, police say
U.S. Coast Guard now investigating death of Tall Ship Elissa volunteer
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers in north Houston
Man in wheelchair hit by multiple vehicles while crossing FM 1960
More TOP STORIES News