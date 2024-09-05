Blackwell School, a once segregated school in Marfa, Texas, becomes national historic site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What was once a segregated school for Mexican American students is now home to a national historic site.

From 1909 to 1966, The Blackwell School was the de facto segregated school for Mexican-American children in Marfa, Texas. Now, it's a museum managed by the National Park Service.

Daniel Hernandez is the president of the Blackwell School Alliance and a descendent of Blackwell alumni. He joined the ABC13 newscast Thursday morning and said Blackwell is one of the few well-preserved schools of its kind. Becoming part of the National Park Service was a hard-fought battle by advocates and alumni.

There is pride in preserving the school, but it also comes along with more difficult stories about racism, segregation, and inequality. You can plan your visit here.

