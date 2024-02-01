Northwest Harris County property 'filled with combustibles' deemed 'extreme danger' to community

After a Christmas Eve fire, a northwest Harris County building is deemed an extreme danger, with the owner and tenants refusing to comply with orders.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a Tower Oaks Commercial Park building is at the center of a civil lawsuit filed by the Harris County attorney following an intense investigation conducted by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

There are 11 fire code violations detailed in the 17-page civil lawsuit for the 10619 and 10623 Tower Oaks Boulevard property in northwest Harris County.

Investigators also discovered a large amount of race fuel, according to the documents.

Firefighters were called to the building on Christmas Eve for a "fire emergency at the property," where investigators discovered several burnt and melted spliced extension cords, large amounts of combustible material, electrical system maintenance issues, lack of fire protection systems, as well as multiple dog kennels and 17 dogs and three cats in the building.

Investigators previously tried to inspect the building in May 2023, but the tenant denied access, according to the lawsuit.

ABC13 spoke with someone who answered the door at the property and was told people were living there, but the residents weren't home.

Following the initial Christmas Eve fire, the lawsuit explains the power was shut off to the building due to the "extreme fire hazards." However, the power appeared to be on again when our crew was at the building.

Last week, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office returned to perform a fire and life safety inspection and found conditions have "only worsened."

ABC13 also tried to speak with multiple people as they entered and exited the building but were not able to. Some neighboring businesses said they believe homeless people live in the building.

In the lawsuit, the county claims it doesn't believe the property owner and tenants will correct the violations, and they will continue to violate the fire code.

"My office worked with the Harris County Fire Marshal to identify any issues and discovered both fire code violations and health and safety code violations at this location. We are in contact with the owner of the property and are hopeful for a quick resolution," Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said.

ABC13 attempted to reach out to the property owner, but they did not respond.

The county has filed a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to prevent the property owner from owning and operating unlawful use.

The lawsuit also alleges the county claims the property is not permitted for residential use.

