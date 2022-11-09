Incumbents prevail in county judge races outside Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was reelected, but she's not the only county judge in the area who won their bid for reelection.

In Galveston County, Republican incumbent Mark Henry was reelected with 65% of the vote over Democratic challenger William King III.

Republican Matt Sebesta won reelection in Brazoria County with 63% of the vote over Democrat Jim Mooney.

In Fort Bend County, Democratic incumbent KP George knocked off Republican Trever Nehls by a 52% to 48% margin.

That race was called Wednesday morning, and George says he's glad to have the campaign in his rear-view mirror.

"We already have a long list (of work to do)," George told ABC13. "Public safety is going to be our number one priority"

