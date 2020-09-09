Harris Co. DA prosecutors resign after documents involving COVID-19 cases leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The situation boiling over at the Harris County District Attorney's Office started months ago, and now, two prosecutors have resigned.Former prosecutor Cheryl Chapell said District Attorney Kim Ogg was unhappy after an internal COVID-19 document leaked, so she started an internal investigation into several employees."I think it absolutely has a public concern, which is why I even made some of my concerns somewhat public," Chapell told ABC13 on Tuesday.Chapell, who worked at the office since 2013, quit this summer. In her resignation letter she said that Ogg's office went too far in the inquiry, even sending investigators to her home, seizing work-issued electronics and trying to get access to data from her personal cell phone.Chapell said another employee ended up coming forward to confess to the leak.Then, another resignation happened on Labor Day.Jessica Milligan, who worked on the animal cruelty task force, left after more than a decade.Her resignation letter was first obtained and reported by a journalist for the nonprofit Marshall Project.It claimed Ogg's leadership was choosing which cases to prosecute based on politics and not justice.ABC13 was unable to reach Milligan for a comment.Meanwhile, district attorney's office spokesman Dan Schiller responded with the following statement:"Every prosecution is based on the evidence; it would be inappropriate to comment on personnel matters, but we do wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."No comment was issued on the other claims.Chapell made it clear she doesn't know the specific circumstances surrounding other resignations, but she did echo some similar concerns about Ogg and office leadership."It's made so clear that the public eye is her only concern and not justice, which really it should be the opposite," Chapell said.