SWAT called to Katy home where suspect possibly barricaded

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officers have been called to a home in Katy where shots were heard while a person was barricaded inside.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the barricade is in the 20400 block of Chapel Glen, which is near the area of Fry Road and Westgreen.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were trying to execute a felony warrant when a possible suspect began the barricade.

The sheriff's office reported a gunshot was heard.

The reason for the warrant is not immediately known.

The sheriff added the scene is contained to the home and there isn't any threat to the area at large. He did caution, though, that there is a large police presence and he advised people to avoid the area.




This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
