Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting two sisters he was arguing with before turning the gun on himself was reportedly dating one of them and made inappropriate comments toward the other, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

Walker J. Porretto, 19, was suspected of shooting sisters Redha Sayed, 18, and Mahenoor Sayed, 20, on Monday evening.

Porretto was reportedly dating one of the sisters, and authorities believe he made some comments toward the other sister. Both women wanted to meet up with Porretto to discuss the incident when the shooting began, Gonzalez said in Wednesday's update.

On Monday, deputies received a call of a shooting in progress at about 7:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Backenberry. When they arrived at the scene, they found the sisters with apparent gunshot wounds.

Hours later on Tuesday, authorities announced that Redha was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Mahenoor, whom her family says goes by Noor, was shot in the neck and is expected to survive, according to her older brother.

That morning, Gonzalez had shared that Porretto was found about 70 miles away in Montgomery County inside a parked vehicle outside a grocery store in the 12600 block of I-45 North. As deputies approached him, they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured in this incident.