Baytown baseball team to honor 19-year-old coach killed by suspected drunk driver

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash over the weekend in northeast Harris County killed two 19-year-olds, including a young man who made an impact on the baseball diamond in his community.Baseball was life for Steven Montemayor Jr."It played a huge role in who he was," said Adam Shibley, who coached Montemayor at Sterling High School in Baytown. "I think in who he was becoming, also."Montemayor, along with passenger Lesli Hernandez, was killed in a drunk driving accident along FM 1942.The suspect, Omar Ortiz Hernandez, was charged with DWI and has bonded out of Harris County Jail.Montemayor's love of baseball was a major reason why he coached Baystros 8U - an eight and under select baseball team in Baytown."I have a son who is seven years old and [Montemayor] was coaching him," said family friend Eduardo Arreola. "He's a role model for him."Parents described Montemayor as kind, patient, and cherished by the kids."He loved these kids," said Brendan Hildenbrand, who co-coached the team with Montemayor. "We spent a lot of time talking after games."Montemayor's mom, Erika Lopez, described her son as a motivated young man who dreamt of starting a successful business.Shibley said he could also see Montemayor following a path in the game of baseball."He had kind of grown an interest in getting into coaching," said Shibley. "It's what he knew the best."Montemayor's team will take the field on Sunday morning, but Arreola says Montemayor will be there in spirit. The team will wear special decals on their jerseys."We're going to dedicate the rest of the season for him," said Arreola. "We're going to miss him."