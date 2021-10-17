Man charged after crash kills 2 people in Crosby, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed and one person has been arrested after a horrific crash in Crosby.On Saturday, at about 11:20 p.m. a man driving a 2012 white Toyota Tundra slammed into a 2021 Nissan Versa that was backing out of a driveway on FM 1942, near Camino del Rancho Road, authorities said.The impact of the crash was so strong, the Versa was thrown into a nearby ditch. The passenger in the Versa was thrown out and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Versa was still inside when authorities arrived and was pronounced dead.Meanwhile, the Tundra also went into the ditch and the driver, Omar Ortiz Hernandez, was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, Hernandez admitted to driving the Tundra at the time of the crash, as well as drinking several beers before driving, according to a report.Hernandez was later discharged from the hospital but was placed in custody and is charged with driving while intoxicated.The crash remains under investigation.