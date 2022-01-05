man killed

Mom wants justice for son killed during meetup to recover stolen dogs in east Harris County

By
Mom hopes for justice after son killed during dispute over stolen dogs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Heartbroken, Earline De Leon is pleading for justice just one week after her son was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot in east Harris County.

"Those guys had guns," she said emphatically. "My son was a good-hearted person."

Juan Manuel Zamora, 37, was shot to death on Dec. 28 in a Walmart gas station parking lot. Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said Zamora was with a friend, who is a dog breeder. The men were trying to recover an expensive French bulldog that had been stolen, and were meeting with the alleged suspects. However, when they made contact, it escalated. Zamora was shot and killed.

SEE ALSO: Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs at gas station, deputies say

"He had his faults, but he turned his life around and he was doing (well)," De Leon explained.

Investigators released a photo of the shooter's car, a matte black Chrysler 300. Zamora's mother worries that once identified, the suspect's inside may not be charged because her son also had a gun. He feared for his safety, she said, recovering dogs that had been stolen.

"Are they going to let them get away with this, just because my son had a gun? They all had guns. They shot him. He didn't shoot them," De Leon said. "They're very dangerous. They need to catch them."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

