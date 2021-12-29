Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs at gas station, deputies say

Homicide and CSU investigators are responding to a gas station in the 15400 block of Wallisville Rd. An adult male suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #hounews pic.twitter.com/jwpBn3Qfh9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 29, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say they are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed over a meetup involving stolen dogs in a Walmart gas station parking lot in east Harris County.The sheriff's office told ABC13 the shooting call came in at about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday after the man was gunned down at the Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot on Wallisville near the Beltway.According to investigators, suspects stole multiple dogs from a breeder/kennel, then contacted the dogs' owners about returning the animals in exchange for a reward.The man and the suspects met at the gas station, where he ended up being shot during a fight. The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.Officials say the man who was killed was a friend of the dog owner.Investigators are now asking for the public's help to identify the suspects seen getting away in a matte black Chrysler 300.Authorities had a limited description of the suspects, describing them as three Black males in their 20s.If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.