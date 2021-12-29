man killed

Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs at gas station, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say they are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed over a meetup involving stolen dogs in a Walmart gas station parking lot in east Harris County.

The sheriff's office told ABC13 the shooting call came in at about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday after the man was gunned down at the Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot on Wallisville near the Beltway.

According to investigators, suspects stole multiple dogs from a breeder/kennel, then contacted the dogs' owners about returning the animals in exchange for a reward.

The man and the suspects met at the gas station, where he ended up being shot during a fight. The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Officials say the man who was killed was a friend of the dog owner.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help to identify the suspects seen getting away in a matte black Chrysler 300.



Authorities had a limited description of the suspects, describing them as three Black males in their 20s.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootinggas stationman killedman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
Couple killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Eve
Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide on Christmas morning
Man killed in HPD-involved crash was coming from church, family says
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Data models predict huge COVID-19 spike, but it's not all bad news
More TOP STORIES News