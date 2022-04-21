man shot

Man hospitalized after he was found with gunshot wounds in Crosby, sheriff says

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Crosby area Thursday afternoon.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 600 block of Franta, where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect who shot at the victim is believed to be a family member.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.
Related topics:
harris countygun violenceshootingman shotguns
