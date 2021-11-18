cold case

Texas DPS offering $6,000 reward for clues into woman's 1981 murder in Harris County

$6K reward offered to solve case of Harris County woman's 1981 murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is renewing its efforts to solve a cold case in Harris County.

The agency announced a $6,000 reward for information about the person who killed 22-year-old Karen Lynn Douglas in 1981.

Douglas was found stabbed to death in her home on Jan. 6, 1981. Authorities said Douglas' mom found her when she went to pick her up for an appointment.

Douglas' infant child was also home at the time of her death, but her husband was at work. Investigators said there was a struggle before her death.

In the months before and after Douglas' death, there were other unsolved home invasions in the area, in which women who were home alone were attacked with a knife. It's believed these crimes were committed by a young, slender white male. It remains unclear if Douglas' death is linked to those other crimes, DPS said.

Anyone with information on Douglas' murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
