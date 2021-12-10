Human remains found during search for 29-year-old Spring woman missing since April

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found during the search for a 29-year-old Spring woman who went missing in April, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said that on Friday, investigators, along with Texas EquuSearch, excavated a site in north Harris County. The site was identified during the investigation into Pomaski's disappearance.
The remains were determined to be human, but its identity is still unclear, according to Gonzalez. But investigators believe them to be related to Pomaski's case.
Pomaski was last seen in Spring on April 25. At the time, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Pomaski disappeared "under suspicious circumstances."
Her boyfriend, Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in northwest Houston after Pomaski went missing. He was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. Ware, a convicted felon, was given no bond during a hearing on an unrelated case. The judge said it was "for the safety of the community."
He was out on bond for that arrest when investigators said Pomaski disappeared. Investigators still believe Ware is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance, but has not been charged in the case.
