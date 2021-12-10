human remains found

Human remains found during search for 29-year-old Spring woman missing since April

EMBED <>More Videos

Remains found during search for Spring woman missing since April

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found during the search for a 29-year-old Spring woman who went missing in April, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that on Friday, investigators, along with Texas EquuSearch, excavated a site in north Harris County. The site was identified during the investigation into Pomaski's disappearance.

The remains were determined to be human, but its identity is still unclear, according to Gonzalez. But investigators believe them to be related to Pomaski's case.

Pomaski was last seen in Spring on April 25. At the time, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Pomaski disappeared "under suspicious circumstances."

Her boyfriend, Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in northwest Houston after Pomaski went missing. He was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. Ware, a convicted felon, was given no bond during a hearing on an unrelated case. The judge said it was "for the safety of the community."

He was out on bond for that arrest when investigators said Pomaski disappeared. Investigators still believe Ware is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance, but has not been charged in the case.

SEE ALSO:

Texas EquuSearch continues looking for ex-NFL player's girlfriend who went missing in April

Father of missing Houston woman terrified of potential outcome: 'It breaks my heart'

Mom of missing Houston woman Taylor Pomaski to daughter's boyfriend: "Please tell us where she is"

Woman missing after attending party in April may be victim of foul play, HCSO says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyspringsearchhuman remains foundmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Human skeletal remains found in League City subdivision
Human skeletal remains found in front of home in NE Houston, HPD says
Residents move into home, then find human remains in backyard
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News