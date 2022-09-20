Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 42-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Houston-area fashion store owner in March.

Adrian R. Books has been charged with capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Matthew Archield.

At about 7 p.m. on March 19, Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Newly Acquired Wealth and Fashion store at 12725 North Freeway.

At the store, deputies found Archield with multiple gunshot wounds, including one d to the head. Archield was rushed to a nearby hospital, but authorities said four days later after he was taken off life support.

Investigators released photos of the three suspects involved, one of them being Brooks. They are described as Black men between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.