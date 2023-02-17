WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
homicide investigation

Heavy law enforcement presence at homicide investigation at Galena Park Community Center

Jessica Willey Image
ByJessica Willey KTRK logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 2:24AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead at a crime scene at the Galena Park Community Center.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Harris County Crime Scene and Investigators are assisting Galena Park police at 1302 Keene St., as they work to gather more details.

The scene that began unfolding late Thursday is still developing. Eyewitness News cameras captured heavy law enforcement activity around the area.

At this time, it's unclear what happened or if anyone else was injured. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW