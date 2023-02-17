Heavy law enforcement presence at homicide investigation at Galena Park Community Center

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead at a crime scene at the Galena Park Community Center.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Harris County Crime Scene and Investigators are assisting Galena Park police at 1302 Keene St., as they work to gather more details.

The scene that began unfolding late Thursday is still developing. Eyewitness News cameras captured heavy law enforcement activity around the area.

At this time, it's unclear what happened or if anyone else was injured. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.