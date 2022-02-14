Woman found dead in west Harris County home, sheriff says

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford giving a media update for a homicide in the 3400 block of Boxelder drive. A female was found deceased in the home, after a welfare check on the her was requested.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/UiVA6J4lYr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at home in west Harris County.On Monday, deputies were called to the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive, near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway, for a welfare check. At the scene, authorities found the woman dead inside the home. Her name and age were not released, but authorities described her only as elderly.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was found with possible signs of trauma.As the investigation continues into the woman's death, authorities said they are looking for witnesses who may know something and for family members of the victim.Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County at 713-274-9100.