death investigation

Woman found dead in west Harris County home, sheriff says

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at home in west Harris County.

On Monday, deputies were called to the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive, near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway, for a welfare check. At the scene, authorities found the woman dead inside the home. Her name and age were not released, but authorities described her only as elderly.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was found with possible signs of trauma.

As the investigation continues into the woman's death, authorities said they are looking for witnesses who may know something and for family members of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County at 713-274-9100.



