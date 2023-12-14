Couple may have taken construction equipment when citywide chase sparked: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman could face theft and evading charges for allegedly leading a chase throughout the Houston area after stealing construction equipment, authorities said.

The scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon at about noon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call of service for people allegedly stealing construction equipment.

As deputies responded, they spotted the suspects' vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded - resulting in a chase. Authorities said the suspects led them down multiple highways, including the 610 Loop and I-10, and various parts of the city. HPD officers stepped in to help amid the chase.

At some point, the suspects drove down Shepherd and Alabama Street, hit a curb, became semi-disabled, and made it another block before giving up.

Deputies said that a man was at a corner and had to jump out of the way, injuring his wrist. Authorities said the victim was not hospitalized.

According to Lt. Mike Santos with HCSO, the vehicle the suspects were in belonged to them, but they did find stolen construction equipment inside. Santos said they will contact the district attorney for charges.

Before the end of Thursday's chase, Santos said deputies would have done a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect, but the area in which the pursuit was taking place was too dangerous.

Time and time again, ABC13 has reported stories on chases, some of which end in tragedies. Amid that, Santos' message to others thinking to speed off next time is, "Just pull over. This is so dangerous."

