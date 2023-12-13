Photos released of suspect wanted in shooting death of man outside NW Harris County store

A man has been identified after he was killed outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County over the weekend.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after 28-year-old Bryson Walton was gunned down outside of a convenience store in northwest Harris County, authorities have released photos of the alleged suspect wanted in the case.

On Tuesday, authorities released images of the man believed to be tied to the case. The suspect is described as a Black man, about 25 years old, who sports twists or braids, authorities said.

Walton was shot and killed on Dec. 10. Authorities said that at about 6:15 p.m., Walton walked out of the Primos Food Store at 14180 SH-249 North and was walking to his car when he got into an argument at the front of the store.

After the argument, Walton continued walking to his vehicle, and authorities said the suspect followed. As Walton was getting into his car, authorities said the suspect pulled out a gun, shot into the vehicle, hitting him.

Despite life-saving measures being performed, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.