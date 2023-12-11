A man has been identified after he was killed outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County over the weekend.

Man identified in fatal shooting outside convenience store in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death next to his car outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County over the weekend has been identified.

The manhunt is still underway for Bryson Walton's killer.

Authorities found him shot on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m. when they responded to a shooting in front of Primos Food Store located at 14180 SH-249 near Old Bammel N.

Walton was lying next to his vehicle in the store's parking lot, police said.

Witnesses told deputies that Walton was arguing with another man in front of the store when the man fired at Walton multiple times as he returned to his vehicle.

The shooter, believed to be in his mid-20s to 30 years old, ran away.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

You can also contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit with information at 713-274-9201.

