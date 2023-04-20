Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

Boil water notice issued for Harris County UD 16 after main line break caused outage, Inframark says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for areas served by Harris County Utility District 16 water system in north Harris County.

Inframark said in a statement to ABC13 that the notice is due to a water outage caused by a main line break.

While crews are working to repair the problem, there's not an estimated time for completion, Inframark said.

The company explained that it will lift the notice once the pressure has been restored.

Usually under the boil water notice, you should:

Boil all water used for food, drinking, and brushing your teeth

Boil the water for at least 2-3 minutes

Avoid using chilled water lines from refrigerators