Foul play suspected after woman's body found near east Aldine area, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in northeast Harris County Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 2:53 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Brunswick Street, where they reportedly found a woman's body.

Although details are limited, investigators said they suspect foul play was involved. It is unclear how long the woman's body was there before being discovered.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker data shows three homicides were reported in the last 12 months in the area, including Edgeworth, Northwood Manor, and Scenic Woods, home to an estimated 19,000 people.

