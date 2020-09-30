Politics

New ballot tracking system introduced to Harris Co. voters

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County clerk announced Wednesday a new ballot tracking system for voters.

Clerk Chris Hollins introduced a system in which voters can to check the status of their vote-by-mail application and mailed ballot for the first time.

SEE RELATED STORY: Texas Supreme Court hears Harris Co. mail-in ballot application case

The Mail Ballot Activity Tracker will notify voters when their application is received, when a ballot is mailed to them and when it's received and processed by the clerk's office.

"We are preparing for a record number of voters to cast their ballots by mail for the November election," said Hollins. "Providing voters with more information gives voters peace of mind about the mail voting process. I encourage Harris County voters who have applied to vote by mail to track their ballots using our website."

You can visit the Harris County vote tracking website to use the Mail Ballot Activity Tracker. Voters simply enter their name, birthdate, and either the last four digits of their Social Security Number or their Texas ID number.

To date, 207,628 Harris County residents have applied to vote by mail and 202,522 ballots have been mailed to voters.

