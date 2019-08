ExxonMobil sued by Harris County for violating Texas Clean Air Act during Baytown fire

EMBED >More News Videos The fire broke out in the olefins unit before the lunch hour on Wednesday

UPDATE: The Shelter in Place has been lifted. Air monitoring has NOT detected any levels of concern. Please RT. — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Nick Natario reports from a Baytown restaurant where patrons had to shelter-in-place amid the ExxonMobil fire response.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is suing ExxonMobil over the explosion and fire at the company's Olefins Plant in Baytown on Wednesday.The county's lawsuit alleges ExxonMobil violated the Texas Clean Air Act due to the release of pollutants.ABC13 has reached out to to ExxonMobil for its response to the lawsuit.The fire occurred at the facility off Highway 146 at Spur 330. The company said 66 people sought out treatment for non-life threatening injuries.All workers are said to have been accounted for. None of those injured required hospitalization, according to ExxonMobil.The company said Thursday that the fire has been extinguished, and all the workers who were evaluated have been cleared to return to work.A statement said in part,ExxonMobil added that it is cooperating with regulatory agencies and is working to identify ways to enhance environmental performance.A shelter-in-place was issued for residents who live west of the plant and south of 330, but was later lifted. Air monitoring didn't detect any levels of concern, according to the City of Baytown. ExxonMobil's website states that the Baytown Olefins plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.ExxonMobil recently completed the construction of a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker at the Olefins Plant. ExxonMobil says the cracker has a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year and provides ethylene feedstock to two new high-performance polyethylene lines at the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant, which was built in 1982. The projects were part of ExxonMobil's 10-year, $20 billion Growing the Gulf expansion program.This is the second time within a few months that a fire has broken out at an ExxonMobil plant. That previous incident occurred in March.