police officer killed

EXCLUSIVE: HPD sergeant's fiancée reflects on his life 1 day after his death

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston died while doing a job that he's done for the last 41 years, the woman he was engaged to marry spoke exclusively to ABC13.

Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.

Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.

Whitney said he put it off multiple times. He was set to retire last year, but pushed that back in March, then June, and then September.

According to Whitney, he offered a couple of reasons, all tied to the love of his job.

"I knew early on that he was very devoted to the job," she said.

Though it looked as if retirement loomed up until his death, Whitney mentioned Preston had several things he wanted to do after HPD.

"I told him, 'You don't have all the time in the world,'" Whitney said.

In a tragic coincidence, Whitney said Preston had just bought a motorcycle last Friday as a retirement gift to himself.

The couple had known each other since 1985, but it wasn't until five years ago that the two hit it off again.

"He was truly a gentle person," she said. "He had a tremendous amount of respect."

It was the type of respect that was homegrown. Preston had continued to care for his parents, even to this day.

"He felt like he was the only one who should do it, being the only child," Whitney said.

Above it all, though, Whitney remained strong but emotional so soon after her fiancé's death.

In the video above, you can watch the full interview with Flenda Whitney, who described seeing Preston in his last moments of life. She also offers her thoughts on the current atmosphere and attitude toward police, now with her partner's passing, and what she thinks the sergeant would have done while responding to his final call.

SEE MORE: Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force, was shot multiple times.



WATCH: The most powerful moments from procession for Sgt. Harold Preston
EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Harold Preston devoted his life to his family and the Houston Police Department. He was a 41-year veteran of the force. In a touching procession on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Preston was honored all throughout the city. See the most emotional moments in the video above.



Follow Melanie Lawson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Death penalty will be pursued in HPD sergeant's murder, DA says
Good Samaritan praised for helping HPD officer who was shot
1 HPD sergeant killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting
Veteran Bay City police detective dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death penalty will be pursued in HPD sergeant's murder, DA says
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Multiple suspects behind shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
HCSO need help finding 79-year-old man with dementia
Richmond is getting a smooth facelift, but may cause you delays
Warm weather today may bring fog again tomorrow
Show More
14-year-old girl who went missing in Galveston found safe
Using your hunger meter to stop comfort eating
Waller Co. constable files $50 million lawsuit after Aug. incident
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
More TOP STORIES News