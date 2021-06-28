gardening

Hammerhead flatworms are latest species to invade Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Hammerhead flatworms are latest species to invade Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Like red ants and killer bees aren't bad enough, there is another invasive species in Texas that has slithered into Dallas-Fort Worth: an extra-long worm - it can be nearly a foot long - disgusting on its own, but also predatory, in that it eats earthworms, which are essential to maintain healthy soil.

It's called a hammerhead flatworm, and the Texas Invasive Species Institute confirms that they're starting to be spotted in the Houston area. The species is quite established in Southeast Texas.

Ashley Morgan-Olvera, the institute's director of research and outreach, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that they've received hundreds of reports of hammerhead flatworms in the past few weeks in Dallas, Tarrant, and Smith counties, and even as far north as Missouri.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonsoil contaminationanimalanimal newsgardeninghouston culturemap
GARDENING
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
Home gardening blooms, grows community
Secretly Awesome: Insect-eating Plants
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News