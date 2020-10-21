Health & Fitness

Halloween and other fall activities carry different risks during COVID-19 pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the concern about the potential rise of COVID-19 cases this fall, health experts are urging people to be vigilant, especially when it comes to activities typical for the season.

Some of the low-risk activities include fruit picking and hiking.

The more medium-risk list includes bonfires with friends and family.

Haunted houses and costume parties are considered high-risk activities, unless they're held outdoors.

The big topic as October grinds on is Halloween and trick-or-treating.

Experts say the old tradition of handing out candy to costumed kids may not be recommended due to the lack of distancing.

Neighbors might want to come up with other plans to preserve the practice with some revisions for safety, including events like a costume parade.

In Houston, the city has stopped short of recommending that trick-or-treating be canceled, but Mayor Sylvester Turner has encouraged people to think of safer ways to celebrate.

The series of suggested changes go further than just fall events. Health experts are concerned cases of COVID-19 may rise this fall.

SEE ALSO: Expert fears schools and Texas reopening could lead to COVID-19 resurgence this fall

EMBED More News Videos

A vaccine could help if a COVID-19 resurgence does happen. Press play to learn what Dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine has to say about the vaccine after helping the FDA with it.



"I'll be honest with you. I'm extremely worried," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and public health expert. "And epidemiologists have been predicting a fall spike for a long time."

RELATED: Halloween not canceled, but trick-or-treat differently this year, Houston officials say

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhalloweenfallfamilyevents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in HPD sergeant's killing charged with capital murder
Multiple suspects behind Midtown shooting that killed 3
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Richmond is getting a smooth facelift, but may cause you delays
Warm Wednesday with another foggy start Thursday
Waller Co. constable files $50 million lawsuit after Aug. arrest
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Show More
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
SF's CAREN Act passed to deter racially-biased 911 calls
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
'Black-ish' tackles timely topics in season 7
More TOP STORIES News