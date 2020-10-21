Halloween and other fall activities carry different risks during COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6567082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vaccine could help if a COVID-19 resurgence does happen. Press play to learn what Dr. Peter Hotez with the Baylor College of Medicine has to say about the vaccine after helping the FDA with it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the concern about the potential rise of COVID-19 cases this fall, health experts are urging people to be vigilant, especially when it comes to activities typical for the season.Some of the low-risk activities include fruit picking and hiking.The more medium-risk list includes bonfires with friends and family.Haunted houses and costume parties are considered high-risk activities, unless they're held outdoors.The big topic as October grinds on is Halloween and trick-or-treating.Experts say the old tradition of handing out candy to costumed kids may not be recommended due to the lack of distancing.Neighbors might want to come up with other plans to preserve the practice with some revisions for safety, including events like a costume parade.In Houston, the city has stopped short of recommending that trick-or-treating be canceled, but Mayor Sylvester Turner has encouraged people to think of safer ways to celebrate.The series of suggested changes go further than just fall events. Health experts are concerned cases of COVID-19 may rise this fall."I'll be honest with you. I'm extremely worried," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and public health expert. "And epidemiologists have been predicting a fall spike for a long time."