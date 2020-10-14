Half-naked man arrested in Houston after chase and standoff with police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A half-naked man was arrested after a chase and hours-long standoff that started in Huntsville and ended in north Houston.

Authorities told ABC13 that around midnight, they tried to stop the driver in Huntsville for a traffic violation, but he kept going.

Around 12:50 a.m., deputies rammed his vehicle southbound on I-45 near Little York. He talked to them for 20 minutes before refusing commands and continuing to drive.

Officials say he took off to the Parker exit, eventually starting a standoff that would last for more than three hours.

SWAT was notified about the incident, and tear gas was launched at 4:20 a.m.

The man was naked from the waist down when he was taken into custody.

While deputies say the vehicle was not stolen, they're still trying to figure out why the man ran.

He is charged with felony evading arrest.

