cyberattack

Consumers seeking insurance due to growing number of cyber attacks during COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From hackers to online extortion, the online world can open you up to all sorts of problems.

One way to have peace of mind is seeing the growing industry of cyber liability protection.

Not long ago, it was businesses that needed to get protection from hackers. Now, a growing number of consumers are seeking out the coverage as well.

There are several issues facing the average person.

Cyber extortion is when a hacker takes control of your personal computer files and demands a ransom.

If you don't pay, they wipe the files permanently.

Identity theft is another issue that can cost consumers.

So, now there are more companies offering cyber liability to individuals to cover those kinds of losses.

Typically, they can be added as a rider to your homeowners insurance policy or renters insurance.

"You can talk to your personal lines agents on your homeowner's policy to see what coverage is available on an individual level for identity theft," said Travis Landers of The Risk Specialty Group.

Like most insurance, there's a deductible. Keep in mind federal investigators say the average loss from a personal cyber-attack is about $4,000, so that's a $500 deductible.

Some companies offer the coverage for about $25 a year.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustoncyberattackinsuranceattackinsurance fraudu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
Top tech trends predicted for 2021
President Trump's campaign website 'attacked'
Sheldon ISD forced to pay nearly $207K to server hackers
Humble ISD cyberattacked on 1st day of school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 Houston clubs
Alexis Sharkey death: Houston woman was strangled, autopsy says
Man wanted for allegedly stabbing multiple family members
Texas to get largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment to date this week
Looking back on deadly blast that rocked Houston 1 year ago
Former DuPont worker faces prison time after plant deaths in 2014
Federal charges brought against former HPD officer in Capitol riot
Show More
Spring man connected to US Capitol riot issued $50,000 bond
Biden arrives in DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
Drunk driver died in crash that killed innocent Houston mom
Rain chances and sea fog return this week
Mega Millions jackpot at $865M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News