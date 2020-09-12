Community & Events

Pasadena ISD bus driver receives new home from Habitat for Humanity

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena family who was struggling to find an affordable forever home is now getting to help build it.

Habitat for Humanity chose Amber Maxwell and her family to receive a brand new home. Maxwell is a Pasadena ISD alumnus who safely transports students to and from school every day for five years now.

Maxwell told ABC13 her family was struggling to find a home big enough that was also affordable.

After Habitat for Humanity chose Maxwell as the recipient for a new home, her family got to help volunteers build the house.

"One of the first memories we're going to have is actually standing on the concrete and building the house together as a home," she said. "We're putting our blood, sweat and tears into the house."

The organization handed the keys to the new home over to Maxwell and her family on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Maxwell is the third bus driver for Pasadena ISD to receive a home. Two of her neighbors are also bus drivers.

Maxwell said she is grateful because she'll also be able to walk to work, which is not far from her new neighborhood.
