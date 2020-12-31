Houston CultureMap

Favorite Texas supermarket unsurprisingly bags Grocer of the Year award

The one-time H-E-B catchphrase "If you're not from here, you just don't get it" doesn't seem to ring true any longer. As the San Antonio-based grocer's reputation spreads beyond the borders of the Lone Star State, H-E-B recently bagged an award from one national industry publication, in part, thanks to its pandemic response.

Grocery Dive, which follows news and trends shaping the grocery industry, named H-E-B Grocer of the Year for 2020 as part of its annual Grocery Dive Awards, noting the chain's "pandemic response this spring showed it could move mountains."

Pandemic panic buying and purchase limits on must-have products like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes may have left COVID-weary Texans concerned that here, everything might not be better. But in truth, Grocery Dive points out, H-E-B's emergency-preparedness team had been tracking the evolution of the virus since January, communicating with suppliers and manufacturing plants, and generating novel ideas for how to combat the novel coronavirus' impact on supplies chains and Texans' shopping list.

