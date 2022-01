TSA finds a loaded 9mm gun at Bush Intercontinental Airport in a carry-on bag

Houston we have a problem.... This loaded 9mm gun & 14 rounds of ammo were found in a passenger's carry-on bag @iah by @TSA officers at airport security checkpoint. Avoid fines, missed flights & suspension from #TSAPreCheck know what's in your🧳 before you travel. #MaskUp 😷 pic.twitter.com/1QkhmgpVIn — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Transportation Security Administration posted on their Twitter account Wednesday morning that they made an alarming discovery in a person's carry-on bag.A loaded 9mm gun and14 rounds of ammo were found in a person's bag which they were planning on taking with them on the aircraft.Security checks add additional planning time prior to lift off, but this is a prime example of the wait being worth the hassle.According to the TSA, you can receive civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person.Texas is home to many firearm holders, before you travel remember to check your bags and be aware of what you're bringing to the airport.