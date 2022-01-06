TSA finds a loaded 9mm gun at Bush Intercontinental Airport in a carry-on bag

A loaded 9mm gun and14 rounds of ammo were found in a person's bag which they were planning on taking with them on the aircraft.
Security checks add additional planning time prior to lift off, but this is a prime example of the wait being worth the hassle.
According to the TSA, you can receive civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person.
Texas is home to many firearm holders, before you travel remember to check your bags and be aware of what you're bringing to the airport.
Houston we have a problem.... This loaded 9mm gun & 14 rounds of ammo were found in a passenger's carry-on bag @iah by @TSA officers at airport security checkpoint. Avoid fines, missed flights & suspension from #TSAPreCheck know what's in your🧳 before you travel. #MaskUp 😷 pic.twitter.com/1QkhmgpVIn— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 5, 2022