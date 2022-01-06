air travel

TSA finds a loaded 9mm gun at Bush Intercontinental Airport in a carry-on bag

Loaded gun found in TSA check at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Transportation Security Administration posted on their Twitter account Wednesday morning that they made an alarming discovery in a person's carry-on bag.

A loaded 9mm gun and14 rounds of ammo were found in a person's bag which they were planning on taking with them on the aircraft.

Security checks add additional planning time prior to lift off, but this is a prime example of the wait being worth the hassle.

According to the TSA, you can receive civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person.

Texas is home to many firearm holders, before you travel remember to check your bags and be aware of what you're bringing to the airport.

