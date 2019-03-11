shooting

Gunman's divorce papers served at office hours before shooting: lawyer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The gunman who shot and killed a person inside an office building in The Woodlands last week had divorce papers served to his wife at the same location just hours earlier.

John Williams, 63, later died when he was involved in a fiery crash about a half-mile away shortly after the shooting last Friday.

Authorities believe Williams was the person who shot 54-year-old Brent Brock in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place.

Court records show Williams filed for divorce the day before the shooting. According to Williams' attorney, on the day of the shooting, the paperwork was served to his wife at her place of employment.

He said that was at Polysys Services, in the same office building where the shooting happened hours later.

"They were looking for a divorce. He filed alleging adultery," said William Harrison, John Williams' attorney.

In fact, court records say, "The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities."

And it also says Williams stated his wife "has committed adultery."

A different attorney for the Williams family declined to comment. Court records say the couple was married for more than 20 years.

"I've been doing this 25 years. It's tragic. You hate to see this kind of stuff," said Harrison.

